ALBIS partners Arkema to distribute medical-grade polymers

ALBIS has announced that it has partnered with Arkema to distribute the company’s high-performance, medical-grade polymers, effective immediately. The engineering and high-performance plastics distributor will now provide Arkema’s medical range of Pebax MED thermoplastic elastomers, Rilsan MED polyamide 11, Rilsamid MED polyamide 12, Rilsan Clear MED transparent polyamide, and Kynar MED PVDF.

× Expand ALBIS & Arkema ALBIS distributes Arkema's medical-grade polymers.

ALBIS is working to expand its portfolio to include advanced polymers from Arkema. The company is active throughout Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Meeting stringent biocompatibility requirements, Arkema’s medical-grade materials are compliant with USP Class VI and ISO 10993 regulations.

Arkema provides solutions designed for critical applications in the healthcare sector, whether that is for minimally invasive medical devices or high-performance tubing and equipment. Known for their chemical resistance, flexibility and compliance levels, these polymers support the strict requirements required in the healthcare sector.

“We are very pleased to add Arkema’s renowned brands to our healthcare portfolio,” said Mike Freudenstein, Senior Director of Marketing Healthcare & Industry Management at ALBIS. “These high-performance medical-grade materials perfectly complement the existing offering of ALBIS: we can now provide greater value by offering an even more comprehensive portfolio of advanced polymers – including bio-based solutions – to our customers in the healthcare sector.”

David Dupont, Vice President of the Specialty Polyamides business at Arkema, added, “With our collaboration with ALBIS, we are making our advanced materials even more accessible than before to meet growing demand and support innovation in the healthcare market. ALBIS is known for its outstanding technical know-how and service, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”