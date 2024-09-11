Alex Harvey appointed as Broadway sales director

Key Highlights:

Broadway announced the appointment of Alexander Harvey as sales director who joins a dynamic leadership team as the fifth member of the company’s board of directors. He’ll play a pivotal role in shaping Broadway’s future growth strategy.

Alex Harvey brings extensive experience to Broadway

Alex Harvey joins Broadway with a deep passion for driving growth and a strong background in sales leadership. Having held senior sales and commercial leadership roles within small to medium-sized manufacturing companies, Alex is an excellent fit for Broadway. His expertise will be integral in developing its future strategy and expanding market presence.

With a background that spans roles in estimating, external sales, and commercial management, Alex has successfully built and managed sales networks across the UK, Europe, and the Far East. His expertise in forging strong business relationships in regions such as India, Southeast Asia, and Australia positions him to drive both domestic and international sales growth.

Alex now resides just a few miles from Broadway’s impressive manufacturing facility in north Suffolk. His role as sales director will be primarily office-based, with time also dedicated to customer visits. In his new position, he will oversee all external sales activities. He’ll work closely with Broadway’s business development team to strengthen the company’s long-standing customer relationships, while also developing emerging accounts. A continued commitment to refining internal processes will ensure that Broadway consistently delivers an efficient, responsive service and exceptional value to every customer.

Commenting on his new role Alex Harvey, said: “I’m thrilled to join Broadway as sales director. Broadway is a name synonymous with the manufacture of custom colour masterbatches, but with extensive expertise in roto powders, custom compounds, and performance additives, I see great potential for future growth.

"I’m committed to making a positive contribution to Broadway’s future success by expanding our market presence and strengthening customer relationships. I look forward to working closely with our fantastic teams across sales, R&D, and operations, to explore new opportunities, develop innovative strategies and ensure we continue to deliver high-quality solutions for our clients.”

Future outlook

With Alex Harvey’s appointment as sales director, Broadway is poised for a new chapter of growth. His leadership, combined with the company’s commitment to R&D, sustainability and customer-focused solutions, positions Broadway to strengthen its market presence. As the plastics industry evolves, Broadway is set to remain at the forefront of material development, delivering products and services that meet the changing needs of the market.

Broadway’s founder and managing director, Joe Maynard expressed his delight in Alex’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the Broadway team. His extensive expertise in sales and market development, coupled with a strategic approach and commercial mindset, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. Under his leadership, I’m confident that we can seize new opportunities and realise some untapped potential, whilst reinforcing the vital long-standing customer relationships that we truly value.”