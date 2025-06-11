Alpek ceases operations at North Carolina facility

Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. (Alpek) has made the strategic decision to cease operations at its Cedar Creek facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The move will come into effect from the 31st of July 2025. Alpek acquired the site in 2001, with the facility boasting an installed capacity of 170,000 tons of PET resin and 35,000 (approx.) tons of rPET flake production.

× Expand Alpek Alpek ceases operations at PET facility located in North Carolina.

The move aligns with Alpek’s long-term strategy to optimise its global footprint while also focusing on its more competitive and scalable assets. Production will be reallocated as Alpek continues to serve its customers with high-quality products and sustainable solutions, leveraging both its regional and global networks.

Forming part of Alpek’s Cost Reduction Strategic Initiatives, the company is set to generate $20 million in annualised savings on a run-rate basis, effective by 2026. Additionally, the move reinforces the company’s long-term vision to solidify its core business while strengthening its financial position.