ALPLA acquires KM Packaging

The ALPLA Group is strengthening ALPLAinject, its injection-moulding division, with the acquisition of KM Packaging.

× Expand ALPLA Nicolas Lehner (ALPLA Group CCO), Klaus Mauer (Managing Director KM Packaging), Michael Feltes (Managing Director ALPLAinject) ALPLA integriert KM Packaging in die Division ALPLAinject (von links): Nicolas Lehner (ALPLA Group CCO), Klaus Mauer (Managing Director KM Packaging) und Michael Feltes (Managing Director ALPLAinject). // ALPLA will integrate KM Packaging into its ALPLAinject division (from left): Nicolas Lehner (ALPLA Group CCO), Klaus Mauer (Managing Director KM Packaging) and Michael Feltes (Managing Director ALPLAinject).

This acquisition means the international plastic packaging specialist will now also manufacture high-quality closures for tubes, bottles and jars, including in clean rooms if desired, at six additional sites in Germany, Austria, Poland and the US. ALPLA is taking on the company’s management and personnel; the transaction is subject to and contingent upon receipt of competition regulatory approval.

To offer injection-moulded parts for safe, affordable and sustainable packaging solutions, ALPLA is expanding its range of closures by acquiring KM Packaging. KM Packaging, based in Ubstadt-Weiher (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), will be integrated into the ALPLAinject division. The six sites in Germany, Austria, Poland and the US with roughly 500 employees provide a significant increase in capacity and product range. KM Packaging manufactures more than 6.5 billion injection-moulded parts each year.

"At ALPLA, we think of packaging in its entirety. We create a competitive advantage for brand-name manufacturers globally with innovative, system-based solutions. Injection-moulded parts play a key part in this. KM Packaging, a well-regarded specialist in tube closures, caps and dispensing aids, is a perfect match for our concept," emphasises Michael Feltes, Managing Director of ALPLAinject. The strategic investment is an excellent complement to the portfolio and enables immediate market access and customer support.

The KM Packaging management team, led by Managing Director Klaus Mauer, and the site personnel are all being taken on by ALPLA. "We and ALPLA are tradition-filled family companies sharing values such as trust, responsibility and extremely high quality standards. Integration into the ALPLA “Family of Pioneers” will secure the future of the sites, jobs and customer relationships,’ explains Klaus Mauer. With ALPLA’s global network, access to the innovative closures will be available worldwide in the future.

The acquisition was signed off on 23 June 2025 and is subject to and contingent upon receipt of the legal and regulatory approval from the competent competition authorities. The parties agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.