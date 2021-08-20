The ALPLA Group is purchasing the Wolf Plastics Group to expand its product portfolio due to forecasted growth potential in Central and South-Eastern Europe.

ALPLA acquires Wolf Plastics The packaging and recycling specialist ALPLA plans to acquire all the shares in Wolf Plastics. The competition authorities are currently examining the proposal.

In acquiring all the shares in Wolf Plastics, based in Kammern, Austria, ALPLA intends to use the company’s expertise, in particular in the manufacture of plastic buckets and canisters, to expand its product portfolio.

With its three production facilities in Austria, Hungary and Romania, Wolf Plastics is the market leader in its line of business in Central and South-Eastern Europe. The Austrian and Romanian competition authorities are currently examining the proposal. Closure of the deal is subject to regulatory approval.Wolf Plastics supplies SMEs and international key accounts in the construction, chemical and food industries with buckets, canisters and bottles.

It currently has a workforce of approximately 210 employees across its three sites Kammern, Fertőszentmiklós, Hungary, and Bucharest. The product range consists of around 400 products.

ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner said: “Wolf Plastics has decades of experience in product areas in which we want to increase our representation in order to expand our portfolio and grow in Central and South-Eastern Europe.”

ALPLA Regional Manager CEE Rainer Widmar added: “Sustainability is becoming more and more important in the market segments covered by Wolf Plastics too. This is precisely where we at ALPLA can apply our expertise and our market position.”

The acquisition deal was signed on 29 July 2021. The acquisition is subject to the legal and regulatory approval of the competent competition authorities.