ALPLA expands in South-East Europe

ALPLA Group continues to grow in the compression and injection moulding segment and is taking over the production facility of Serbian closure manufacturer Energoplast. With the closure production of Energoplast, ALPLA is expanding its footprint and product range in South-East Europe, ensuring even greater flexibility and quality.

× Expand alpla ALPLA: Verschlüsse aus Kunststoff // ALPLA: plastic closures Verpackungsspezialist ALPLA erweitert ab sofort in Serbien die Produktion und das Sortiment hochwertiger Verschlüsse aus Kunststoff.

ALPLA is taking over the closure production of leading Serbian manufacturer Energoplast in Belgrade. The takeover of personnel, production lines and existing business ensures a seamless continuation of activities. At the same time, ALPLA is meeting the growing demand in the region and expanding its range of products.

"Energoplast's high-quality portfolio is the perfect addition to our business in the Serbian market and will be further enhanced by our technological expertise in the future. This will enable us to secure supplies for our customers and provide them with immediate added value and strategic advantages in the long term," says Miroslav Micković, General Manager of ALPLA Serbia.

A stable partner for the beverage industry

Energoplast's 2,000 square metre factory is located in the north of Belgrade. Using compression moulding and injection moulding machines, the manufacturer produces PE closures for the beverage industry in Serbia and neighbouring countries. With now four plants in Serbia (two of which are in-house at the customer's filling plant), two in Croatia (one of which is in-house) and one in Slovenia, ALPLA is one of the largest plastic packaging manufacturers in South-East Europe. In addition to bottles, closures and containers for food, home care and cosmetic products, as well as oils and lubricants, the company primarily manufactures PET preforms for the beverage industry.

"With this strategic move, ALPLA is strengthening its presence in South-East Europe, promoting regional value creation and enabling it to meet growing demand in a targeted manner. This means that both local and international customers benefit equally from high-quality closure solutions and short delivery routes," says Rainer Widmar, ALPLA Managing Director Central and Eastern Europe.

The transaction was completed on 1 November 2025 following legal and regulatory approval. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.