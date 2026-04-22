ALPLA is celebrating the opening of its first base plant in the Philippines. The move expands its portfolio in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Since last summer, the global packaging specialist has been manufacturing high-quality plastic bottles and closures in Calamba City.

× Expand ALPLA ALPLA opens its first base plant in the Philippines

With state-of-the-art technology and 4,800 square metres of space for production, administration, and logistics, ALPLA is looking for growth in the Philippines. Its new plant in Calamba City, in the Filinvest Technology Park (FTP) Ciudad de Calamba, is a significant milestone for the company, which started in 2014 as an in-house partner, producing preforms and bottles directly in the filling plants of a global customer in the Philippines.

“This strategically important investment in the Philippines strengthens our presence in the Asia-Pacific region. With our experience and technology, we will establish ourselves in this country as an important partner for all local and international customers,” said Walter Ritzer, COO of ALPLA.

At the new plant, ALPLA manufactures high-quality containers, bottles, and closures for various industries utilising injection stretch blow moulding (ISBM), extrusion blow moulding (EBM), and compression moulding (CM). The company’s customers include multinational fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers, international beverage companies, and local producers. Looking ahead to the future, the facility currently has four production lines, with an additional five lines available to be installed if needed.

Ronald Tichelaar, Managing Director APAC, added, “We see great potential in the Philippine market and aim to differentiate ourselves with complete system solutions. With ISBM, EBM and CM already installed, we can offer customers a high level of vertical integration, global quality standards and efficient, reliable production from day one. Expanding our portfolio here was the logical next step.”

“Establishing a new plant is always a challenge. In Calamba City, new technologies and the search for skilled workers were added to the mix. Now we have strengthened our team and are ready for more,” concluded Christian Kotschy, General Manager of ALPLA Philippines.