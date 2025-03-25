ALPLA faces leadership restructure in its Western Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

ALPLA has announced that it will be conducting a leadership restructuring in its Western Europe (WEEU) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. From the 1st of April 2025, Roland Wallner, Managing Director APAC, will take over as Managing Director of Western Europe. The current General Manager of China, Ronald Tichelaar, will then replace him as Managing Director of APAC.

× Expand ALPLA ALPLA faces leadership restructure.

Wallner, who has been with the company for 14 years, has over 27 years of international management experience in Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Asia. During his time in Asia, he has helped achieve both top-line and bottom-line growth, expanded the company’s presence in several Asian countries, and oversaw multiple greenfield projects.

Additionally, Wallner helped establish the new technical centre for product development in Shanghai, where services like the STUDIOa design centre and moulding manufacturing are provided. He has also successfully merged the former North-East Asia and South-East Asia regions into what is known as the APAC region today, based in Singapore.

“Roland Wallner knows ALPLA, our customers’ needs and the business. With his strategic and prudent leadership style as well as his commitment to excellence, he will strengthen our position in Western Europe and drive future growth opportunities,” said Philipp Lehner, CEO of ALPLA.

Tichelaar takes over APAC

Having previously served as Head of Operations in North Asia and Plant Manager in Spain, Tichelaar has 14 years of international management experience at ALPLA. Currently, he is the General Manager of China, where he is leading six plants, the technical centre, STUDIOa in Shanghai, the mould shop and Future Corner training centre.

“His commitment to continuous improvement, modernisation and growth, as well as his great understanding of all of ALPLA’s business areas, make Ronald Tichelaar the ideal candidate,” said Lehner. “With this internal solution, we are ensuring a seamless transition and continuity.”