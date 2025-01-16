ALPLA on a growth trajectory

ALPLA is broadening its targets for the recycling sector. The company plans to double its output recycling capacity to 700,000 tonnes of recycled material by 2030.

× Expand ALPLA ALPLA erweitert seine Ziele im Recyclingbereich. // ALPLA is broadening its targets for the recycling sector. ALPLA beschleunigt den weltweiten Ausbau des Recyclings und will die Kapazitäten bis 2030 auf 700.000 Tonnen Material verdoppeln. // ALPLA is accelerating the global expansion of its recycling activities and aims to double its capacity to 700,000 tonnes of material by 2030.

Founded in 1955, the ALPLA Group produces safe, affordable and sustainable plastic packaging solutions worldwide. The family-owned company can look back on a successful financial year in 2024 while continuing to grow after a moderate decline in sales in 2023. The annual turnover of 4.9 billion euros represents an increase of 4% compared to 2023.

There has been significant growth in the number of sites and employees. ALPLA has reached the 200-plant mark and created more than 1,000 new jobs through new business areas, acquisitions and training programmes. A total of 24,350 employees work at 200 locations in 46 countries – 365 of them are apprentices.

Growth markets and innovation

"Plastic packaging shapes the lives of billions of people. As a technological market leader, we are making it increasingly lighter and more sustainable. We will continue to invest in this worldwide," says CEO Philipp Lehner. In addition to the strong growth markets in South America, Africa and the Middle East, demand in North and Central America also recovered in 2024.

ALPLA is also experiencing an upward trend in Europe. However, the market environment remains challenging. "Increasing EU regulation is creating a lot of work and weakening our international competitiveness. This is compounded by high labour costs in some countries. We are countering this with increased efficiency, new products and our leading role in recycling," says Lehner. The markets in the Asia-Pacific region offer huge potential. With the upcoming opening of a new plant in Thailand in 2025, ALPLA is setting the course for the future here.

Recycling: doubling capacity by 2030

ALPLA invests at least 50 million euros a year in recycling. The company’s commitment to a circular economy is on track to achieve its goal of using at least 25% recycled material in its packaging by 2025 and will significantly increase its capacity. The ALPLArecycling division produces PET and HDPE recycled materials (rPET and rHDPE) at 13 plants in nine countries. The aim is to double the current installed and planned output capacity of 350,000 tonnes by 2030. The use of high-quality recycled material from own production is complemented by lightweighting and design for recycling. This saves materials, reduces the carbon footprint and ensures recyclability.

Positioning is the key

ALPLA combines regional production with global standards and long-term partnerships. As a system provider for bottles and closures, combined with the ALPLArecycling division, it covers numerous industries and markets. In 2024, the new ALPLAinject division strengthened the injection moulding line. ALPLApharma was expanded in 2024 with the integration of Heinlein Plastik-Technik into the group.

ALPLAindustrial is another division for large-volume packaging. The portfolio was enriched with innovative new products such as the PET wine bottle, the monomaterial dispenser pump and reusable solutions for beverages and cosmetics. In addition, the fibre-based bottle from subsidiary Paboco is ready for series production and will be available from 2025.