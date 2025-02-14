ALPLA opens new plant in Thailand

ALPLA is expanding in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region and opening a second location in Thailand. The modern plant in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok, combines all production technologies, technical centre and STUDIOa, the one-stop-shop for design, on a 24,000 square metre site.

ALPLA is increasing its presence in Southeast Asia. After a year of construction, it has just opened a modern plant in Chachoengsao. This is replacing Prachinburi as the headquarters and expanding the portfolio to include injection moulding (IM) and one-step injection stretch-blow moulding (ISBM) technologies.

‘Our involvement in Thailand more than 20 years ago represented the start of our activities in Southeast Asia and is still central to our growth today. The flagship plant in Chachoengsao covers all the needs of our customers and unlocks new opportunities in the market,’ emphasises ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner.

Capacity increase and portfolio expansion

ALPLA is going to manufacture high-quality plastic bottles, preforms, matching closures and injection-moulded parts in Chachoengsao using all core technologies. One focus is on one-step injection stretch-blow moulding (ISBM) and injection moulding (IM), which are two newly introduced technologies.

"The all-in-one concept strengthens our leading role as a system provider for safe, affordable and sustainable plastic packaging from a single source. Chachoengsao combines technological diversity, the highest quality and customer service under one roof. In this way, we wish to expand our market share and unlock new segments,’"says Roland Wallner, ALPLA Managing Director Region Asia Pacific (APAC).

The new location in the Bangkok metropolitan region stands out for its customer proximity and optimal connections. At its first plant in Prachinburi, ALPLA will concentrate fully on extrusion blow moulding (EBM) in the future.

High-growth Thai market

In 2022, ALPLA consolidated its business in Southeast Asia and China to form the new Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. That same year, the company entered recycling as a joint venture partner of Thai company PTT Global Chemical. The joint state-of-the-art recycling plant ENVICCO in Rayong province supplies 30,000 tonnes of food-grade recycled PET material (rPET) and 15,000 tonnes of recycled HDPE material (rHDPE) annually.

"In Thailand, we are also growing together with our customers. With two high-performance production plants and the recycling plant, we are securing the long-term supply of sustainable packaging solutions and strengthening the nationwide circular economy," explains Daniel Qiu, ALPLA General Manager Thailand.