ALS Mechatronic wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise

North Gloucestershire based company, ALS Mechatronic is one of 205 organisations nationally, to be honoured with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, which recognises the company for its excellence in international trade.

Employing 30 people, ALS Mechatronic was set up in 2002 and specialises in the design, build and installation of bespoke factory automation systems, control systems, container handling machinery, vision inspection systems and robotics; typically automating with machinery and software, repeatable labour intensive manufacturing processes.

ALS Mechatronic’s Queen’s Award recognises it for outstanding short-term growth in international markets showing steep year on year growth in the last three years with no dips. Overseas sales have grown fivefold in its leading markets of Qatar, Mexico, Ireland, USA, and Poland. The USA is now growing into its most important market, which has culminated in ALS opening its own direct sales offices in Texas.

Andrew Steward, founder and managing director for ALS Mechatronic said: “It is an honour to have our company recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise and following a year that has created untold damage to many companies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Against the odds, we have managed to maintain support and continue delivery of solutions to our international customer base, as well as at home - ranging from dairies to pharmaceutical companies. Our customers trust us with small control systems projects, through to ground-breaking innovations and complete factory automation systems. We will be proudly displaying the Queen’s emblem at our factory for the benefit of our team but will also inscribe it onto our machinery that is transported worldwide, as a mark of British excellence.”

Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.