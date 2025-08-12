Altium Packaging’s CEO retires

Altium Packaging has announced that its CEO, Sean Fallmann, will retire after 11 years as the company’s President and CEO. John Mooers has been named as his successor, effective immediately. However, Fallmann will remain with the rigid plastic packaging manufacturer until the end of the year to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Having taken the position of CEO in 2014, Fallmann has gone on to help Altium Packaging grow and expand. He has guided the reduction of the company’s environmental impact, overseen revenue and earnings growth, and was present during 15 acquisitions.

“I’m proud of the work the Altium team and I have done together. I am excited about the many opportunities for Altium to continue to grow under John’s leadership,” said Fallmann. “I’m also looking forward to my next chapter and enjoying more time with my family.”

Ben Tisch, President & CEO of Loews Corporation, added, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our deep gratitude to Sean for his outstanding leadership and commitment to Altium. His vision and values laid the foundation for Altium’s success and helped position the company as an industry leader. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

John Mooers to replace Sean Fallmann

Mooers will oversee the company’s strategic and day-to-day operations, working with Altium Packaging’s executive team. He has extensive leadership experience within the packaging industry and is set to drive the company’s strategic focus on growth, operational excellence, customer experience, and innovation. He will be located at the Altium headquarters in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to have John leading the Altium team. Our goal was to find a leader with a similar vision not just for the company and industry, but for Altium’s corporate culture,” said Fallmann. “Our focus on integrity and community has always been a priority and enables Altium to stand apart from competitors. With John, we found someone with extraordinary strategic and leadership capabilities who equally values and will embrace our culture.”

Tisch added, “We are excited to work with John. He has a long and successful track record in the packaging industry, and we are confident that Altium will continue to excel under his leadership.”

Previously, Mooers worked at Silgan and was there for over 30 years in a variety of North American and global leadership roles. Most recently, Mooers served as the President of Silgan Closures; he has also held the role of President of Food and Beverage Europe.

“I’m honoured to step into this role at Altium,” said Mooers. “I look forward to the opportunity and am committed to building on the strong foundation established by Sean, whose leadership helped position Altium as an industry leader. The company’s impressive growth reflects not only its dedication to delivering exceptional products, services, and packaging solutions, but also a culture that values innovation, collaboration, and customer success. I’m excited to be part of a team that consistently drives excellence across every aspect of the business.”