Amberley Labels to showcase sustainable technologies at London

Key Highlights:

Amberley Labels is to showcase a host of sustainable and brand protection technologies at London's home of packaging innovation in September.

The company's new ecoLux digital variable foil is ideal in print technology for brands wanting to make a unique, premium and sustainable impact for their labels.

With labels and scanners available for demo at the show, Protect is an exclusive technology for Amberley at London Packaging Week 2024.

× Expand Amberly

Amberley Labels, the Coveris group’s specialist non-food labels division, is set to showcase a host of sustainable and brand protection technologies at London's home of packaging innovation, 11th – 12th September at Excel, London.

Amberley’s new ecoLux digital variable foil is ideal in print technology for brands wanting to make a unique, premium and sustainable impact for their labels. As the UK’s only reel-fed label manufacturer with Kurz DIGITAL METAL capability, every single label can be uniquely printed and personalised with variable coloured foil and content, including shapes, pattern, colour, image, text and much more.

Ultra lightweight with no impact on recyclability, ecoLux digital foil reduces metallic weight by 90% with no heat used in the application process for a reduced carbon impact. Providing an extended metallic colour gamut with rapid turnaround direct-to-print and no originations, ecoLux delivers luxury labelling without environmental compromise.

Amberley Protect

Providing next generation brand protection, Amberley’s new security technology gives instant verification of designer authenticity using micro-traceable IR (infrared) inks and varnishes, detectable using specialist handheld scanning equipment.

Robust particle technology also ensures protection to withstand harsh environments such as liquid, chemical, high-energy, light exposures and weather resistance. With labels and scanners available for demo at the show, Protect is an exclusive technology for Amberley at London Packaging Week 2024.

Also, part of its innovative security and brand protection offer, Coveris’ SourceTag integrated RF and RFID label-tags support supply-chain management and loss-prevention for retailers and brand owners.

Composite, covert tags provide a single-SKU label applied at the source to deliver seamless security whilst maintaining brand aesthetics whilst delivering significant cost, time and waste savings through integrated SMART technology.

ReCover: leading the circular economy

× Expand Amberley

ReCover is Coveris’ innovative waste management process dedicated to advancing the circular economy for packaging. Through its integrated paper and plastic recycling capabilities, the company keep packaging circular by recovering and transforming waste into material for reuse.

Coveris’ award-winning ReCover Paper facility is responsible for managing over 10,000 tonnes of customer label and liner waste for recycling each year. Targeting three major waste streams - label release liner, facestock, mixed paper and plastic waste​, material remains in a circular economy for longer.

For every self-adhesive label produced, approximately 40% of total label weight is by-product release liner waste. ReCover diverts this waste from landfill through its recovery and recycling system. Protecting the planet as well as profits, this initiative reduces the environmental footprint of labels by over 20% and offers a 40% cost saving compared to solutions.

Coveris’ technical sustainable experts will be at the event to provide guidance on waste recovery partnerships and how we can transform materials back into circular products.