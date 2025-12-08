At its facility in Steinfeld, Germany, Amcor hosted a customer event focused on the upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and its implications for logistics packaging. Bringing together stakeholders from across the packaging value chain, the event explored how evolving European regulations are shaping logistics, packaging design, recyclability, and material selection. Representatives from the Bundesvereinigung Logistik (BVL) attended, as well as members from leading organisations from the logistics and industrial packaging industries.

× Expand Amcor Amcor hosts customer event in Germany

Event attendees were able to tour the facility’s manufacturing operations to see how the company’s innovations are helping its customers advance towards upcoming PPWR targets and more circular packaging solutions. Guests were introduced to Amcor’s stretch hood film solutions for pallets, which can withstand the rigours of the supply chain while supporting sustainability goals like reducing the reliance on virgin materials, enabling customers to lower their plastic usage, and moving toward more circular packaging systems.

“The PPWR will bring significant changes to how packaging is designed, produced, and managed across Europe,” said Daniel Stauber, Sales Director at Amcor. “Our discussions focused on how we can navigate these changes together – combining regulatory readiness with technical innovation and reliable performance. Coming together like this strengthens our shared understanding of both challenges and opportunities, and reinforces how collaboration is key to achieving practical, circular outcomes.”

Gerald Honerkamp, deputy spokesperson Regional Group Münster/Osnabrück of Bundesvereinigung Logistik (BVL), added, “Events like this provide an important platform for open dialogue on how logistics and packaging can evolve to meet new regulatory and sustainability challenges. As a network, our focus is on connecting stakeholders to share knowledge and drive practical solutions across the supply chain.”