Apex Machine (USA) and RK Ferramentaria (Brazil) join MECH-I-TRONIC

Mechitronic welcomes two members into its federation: Apex Machine (USA) and RK Ferramentaria (Brazil). These additions mark the Group's entry into the Americas, supporting its broader external growth strategy in addition to the €100M+ the Group has allocated for development and new partnerships.

× Expand MECH-I-TRONIC Apex Machine (USA) and RK Ferramentaria (Brazil) joins MECH-I-TRONIC

In the past two years, Mechitronic has welcomed six new companies and integrated 15 businesses across Europe and China. Having reached €260 million (approx.) in annual revenue, Mechitronic employs over 1,400 people and serves customers in more than 50 countries.

“Welcoming Apex Machine and RK Ferramentaria into our federation significantly strengthens our presence in the Americas, a strategic region for us both industrially and in terms of access to new markets and global customers. These new partnerships enable us to integrate key capabilities across the value chains we are developing and accelerate our international growth in advanced manufacturing. We will continue to seek out new companies to bring into our federation in a still highly fragmented market, with the goal of building a global platform,” said Marco Giovannini, Founder and Chairman of Mechitronic.

About Apex Machine (USA)

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Apex Machine (USA) boasts over 100 years of history. The company will provide the Group with a broad set of capabilities across the industrial value chain, including integrated solutions covering pre-treatment, printing, quality control, and downstream automation, as well as complete packaging systems. The company primarily serves the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, with a significant presence in North America and Europe.

About RK Ferramentaria

Meanwhile, RK Ferramentaria is in Curitiba, Brazil, and specialises in the design and manufacturing of high-cavitation injection moulds. The company serves the food packaging, catering, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors, providing high-performance tooling solutions across South America.