ARBURG acquires Stork Plastics Machinery B.V. (Stork IMM) from Stibbe Participaties B.V. Stork IMM is known for its large, high-speed injection moulding machines for thin-wall packaging. The move will strengthen both companies’ positions in the global market for plastic injection moulding machines.

× Expand ARBURG ARBURG acquires Stork IMM

“By purchasing Stork IMM, we are investing strategically in the future with a focused and long-term view, and in this way want to strengthen ARBURG’s position in the global injection moulding market,” said Dr Volker Nilles, CEO of ARBURG. “With this acquisition, two strong brands that have been well known on the market for many decades are now coming together: a clear win-win situation for everyone, and especially for customers.”

Eric Pans, CEO at Stork IMM, added, “The acquisition by ARBURG will help to strengthen and expand Stork’s business activities, among other things through international sales and service capacities, a broader product range, synergies in purchasing and supply chain, as well as further professionalisation of processes.”

“The Stork machines are therefore ideally suited to extending the ARBURG portfolio very quickly – but with a lasting and long-term impact – and strategically to include machines with a clamping force in excess of 5,000 kN and for the packaging industry,” said Nilles.

“In ARBURG we have found a highly complementary strategic partner who shares our family values, long-term perspective and commitment to European manufacturing. We are convinced that this combination offers an excellent foundation for the continued development and long-term success of Stork IMM,” concluded Philip Stibbe, Shareholder of Stork IMM and Founder of Stibbe Participaties.