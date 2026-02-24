ARBURG Belgium appoints Ben Mechelmans as its new Managing Director

ARBURG Belgium has announced the appointment of Ben Mechelmans as its new Managing Director. Mechelmans is expected to bring innovation and new perspectives to the role, while also representing continuity regarding future priorities in the Belgian market.

The ARBURG Belgium team currently contains seven people, and the current economic situation in the Belgian market is quite challenging. On this topic, Mechelmans said, “General political and economic factors are creating a difficult environment for many of our Belgian customers. As a result, they are under increasing pressure to further optimise the efficiency, reliability and flexibility of their production processes. We provide our expertise and full support to find exactly the right solution for each customer and bring even more productivity to the machine hall. Depending on requirements, this may take the form of an injection moulding machine, a fully automated turnkey system or smart digital solutions and services.”

ARBURG is one of the leading injection moulding machine suppliers in Belgium, known for its reliability, service, and innovation. Belgian customers are also interested in other areas like automation, turnkey solutions, and digitalisation, with the most important growth areas including medical and packaging.

Mechelmans added, “My main aim is to further strengthen our local market position by providing tailor-made solutions across the entire value chain. In addition, with the new electric ALLROUNDERs TREND, we are also ideally positioned in the standard machine segment.”

About Ben Mechelmans

Having completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Leuven, Mechelmans had the following to say regarding his education and experience: “In addition to a solid technical background, I also have practical experience in the areas of marketing and digital communication.”

He also completed several weeks of training at the German headquarters in Lossburg, as well as targeted sales training. “With this broad knowledge, I feel well prepared for my new role,” concluded Mechelmans.