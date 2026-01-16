ARBURG has appointed Dr Volker Nilles as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. With over 30 years of leadership in mechanical and automotive engineering, Nilles has held numerous international management positions with experience in the USA, China, and India. He has also helped promote transformation, growth, and sustainable organisational development in his previous positions. This latest appointment brings the top-level management team to six people.

× Expand ARBURG ARBURG selects Dr Volker Nilles as its new CEO

Nilles began his professional career in machine tool engineering at ThyssenKrupp before scoring multiple senior positions in plant management at Bosch Rexroth, as well as a ten-year tenure as CEO of Kleemann GmbH. Additionally, he acquired extensive experience in plastics processing at KraussMaffei Kunststofftechnik. Before moving into his position at ARBURG, Nilles was CEO of Humbaur GmbH, Europe’s largest manufacturer of car trailers.

“We are pleased to welcome on board Dr Nilles, an internationally experienced expert with a broad portfolio,” said Michael Hehl. Juliane Hehl believes Dr Nilles’ appointment will “bring further dynamism to the strengthening of ARBURG as a world-renowned brand and the further expansion of ARBURG’s global market presence.”

ARBURG management team members, in addition to Nilles, include: