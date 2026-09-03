Julio Lopez has taken over as the Head of ARBURG, S.A. de C.V. in Querétaro, Mexico. Lopez will be focusing on optimising the challenges that Mexico’s dynamic economic landscape presents, while also expanding ARBURG’s presence and success in Mexico.

× Expand ARBURG ARBURG’s Mexican subsidiary sees leadership change

Previously, Lopez has held various positions at the Coesia Group, which specialises in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions in mechanical engineering. These positions include Managing Director in Mexico and Brazil and Chief Sales Officer for North America. This has provided Lopez with many years of extensive experience in sales, business development, and corporate management.

Mexico is known as an industrial production location and a major logistics hub. Despite current global and regional turbulence, the country remains an attractive manufacturing hub for key industries that drive demand in the plastics sector, including:

Automotive.

Electronics.

Aerospace.

Medical devices.

Packaging.

Consumer goods.

Mechanical engineering.

Mexico’s competitive advantages include lower costs compared to the US and Canada, a highly qualified workforce, a strong industrial base, and close integration with North American supply chains.