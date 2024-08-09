Arburg renews alliance for plastics education in Mexico

Key Highlights:

Arburg Mexico and the Technological University of the State of Quéretaro renewed a cooperation agreement on June 20, 2024 in Querétaro, Mexico.

Within the framework of this alliance, the allrounder injection moulding technology will be used to provide practical training to both technical students and future engineers specialising in the plastics industry.

Arburg Mexico's MD highlighted to the future professionals the importance of the plastics industry in Mexico, the current demand and motivated them to join a sector that has a significant impact on daily life.

Arburg Mexico and the UTEQ renewed an cooperation agreement. From left: Mario Rodríguez Navarro, managing director Arburg Mexico, Mtro. José Carlos Arredondo Velázquez, rector of the Technical University of the State of Quéretaro, Miguel Ángel Aguirre Hernández, director of the Querétaro Plastics Cluster.

Arburg Mexico and the Technological University of the State of Quéretaro (UTEQ) renewed an cooperation agreement on June 20, 2024 in Querétaro, Mexico. The renewal took place during the "The World of Plastics" event organised by the university. Within the framework of this alliance, the allrounder injection moulding technology will be used to provide practical training to both technical students and future engineers specialising in the plastics industry.

The event was attended by UTEQ directors, including the rector of Mtro. José Carlos Arredondo, as well as Miguel Ángel Aguirre Hernández, director of the Querétaro Plastics Cluster, technical high school students and students in their first semesters of specialisation in plastics.

Proactive role to close knowledge gap

Mario Rodríguez, managing director of Arburg Mexico, highlighted to the future professionals the importance of the plastics industry in Mexico, the current demand for highly qualified professionals and motivated them to join a sector that has a significant impact on daily life, the environment and emerging technologies. “This is an area of vital importance for the country's development”, said Mario Rodríguez. “We have played a proactive role by implementing various initiatives to close the technical-professional knowledge gap in companies, thus complementing our technological offering in the Mexican market.”

Arburg Technology for professional training

In addition, Pedro Mora, account manager for the region, gave an enriching presentation on the challenges, benefits and opportunities of the plastics industry. He explained the plastic injection moulding process and how Arburg technology contributes to more efficient, sustainable and high-quality production.

To conclude the program of activities, Cutberto Juárez, applications engineer at Arburg Mexico, offered a practical workshop on the analysis of plastic components, which was very attractive for the participants and provided them with a practical educational experience in line with the objectives of dual education promoted by UTEQ.