ARBURG reopens German technology centre after two years of modernisation

ARBURG has reopened its refurbished ARBURG Technology Centre (ATC) in Radevormwald, Germany. After the successful completion of its two-year modernisation process, ARBURG Partners Juliane and Michael Hehl, Managing Directors, and Project Leads all came together to cut the ribbon to signify the reopening. The milestone was marked by events across two days, first with an exclusive event and then by an open house, which was attended by a total of 250 guests (approximately).

After celebrating its 40th anniversary, ATC was cleared and gutted ahead of its renovation plans. The modernisation process included installing photovoltaic and geothermal systems, a triple-glazed facade, and efficient roof insulation. With these renewable technologies, the annual primary energy requirement of the facility is around 40% of that of a newly built reference building. Additionally, the top floor can now accommodate redesigned training rooms with improved presentation equipment.

Life during the renovation

During this transition period, the ARBURG staff in Radevormwald continued to support customers to the best of their ability. The team of 30+ individuals were based in an office building around a kilometre away; as a result, the customer service hotline was able to remain 100% in-house. Whereas for application technology and training, the ARBURG staff was able to use the customers' machines onsite.

The grand re-opening

An exclusive event celebrating the opening occurred before the official opening day last month with Managing Partner Michael Hehl and Managing Director Technology & Engineering Guido Frohnhaus. Around 250 guests were invited across both days, with everyone allowed to take in the new facility. During the event, all seven ALLROUNDER machines were in operation, showcasing the variety of applications they can be used in. The event also included presentations on topics like digitalisation, sustainability, and hybrid machine technology.