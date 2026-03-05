ARBURG UK has announced the appointment of Steve Thomson as its new Managing Director. Thomson succeeds Colin Tirel, who has held the role for a long period of time. Having previously held the position of Sales Manager at ARBURG Ltd, Thomson is committed to serving customers in the Great Britain and Ireland markets in his new role.

× Expand ARBURG ARBURG UK appoints Steve Thomson as its new Managing Director

“The goal is to remain at the top level in the rapidly changing markets of the United Kingdom and Ireland in the future,” said Thomson. “Colin Tirel is a titan of the British plastics industry who gave me his full support during the transition phase and from whom I was able to learn a great deal.”

Thomson continued, “Nevertheless, injection moulding manufacturers continue to value quality, durability and stable relationships – all things for which ARBURG is known and appreciated.”

Thomson is convinced that long-standing customers are looking to continue their work with ARBURG. Meanwhile, new customers are turning to the expert technical support of the machine supplier.

Looking ahead to the future, Steve Thomson is predicting a stronger focus on the medical technology and packaging industries in the British Isles. He has confidence in ARBURG’s ability to be one of the world's leading machine manufacturers, saying, “The ALLROUNDER TREND machines have attracted considerable interest since their world premiere at K 2025. I believe that our markets will shift towards standard electric machines. We also have great opportunities and successes in the turnkey sector.”

Additionally, the new Managing Director will continue to raise awareness and visibility in the UK and Ireland. Thomson concluded, “I want to generate enthusiasm for the brand and our technology. With my team in the UK, I am well on the way to achieving this.”