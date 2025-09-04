Arburg welcomes 34 new apprentices and DHBW students

On 1 September 2025, Steffen Kroner, Arburg Managing Director Finance, Controlling, IT, Human Resource Management, and Director Apprenticeship Michael Vieth welcomed 34 apprentices and students from the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) to Lossburg.

On behalf of the Arburg management, the Partner families, the apprenticeship team and all employees, Steffen Kroner welcomed the 34 apprentices and ten DHBW students as new members of the Arburg famil. He emphasised, “Even in economically difficult times, there is no question that we will continue to provide apprenticeship. For over 75 years now, Arburg has enabled almost 2,400 young people to pursue a career. This demonstrates the high value we place on apprenticeship as an important building block for the successful future of our family-owned company.”

Varied induction week

“You are now entering a period in which you can gain valuable experience for your professional life,“ continued Steffen Kroner. “I think that the profession only becomes really interesting and varied when you remain committed, look ahead, set yourself goals and always try to give your best.”

The 2,000 square metre Vocational Training Center will be the focus point of contact in future. Michael Vieth and his team have initially designed a varied induction week to get to know the trainers, further contact persons and all newcomers from the 2025 apprenticeship better. The new arrivals will discover the company on a tour of the premises and learn more about the product range as well as the Arburg company. An exciting outdoor team challenge is also on the agenda.

Teamwork in exciting projects

In addition to their technical apprenticeship, including industrial mechanics, industrial clerks or electrical and information technicians, interdisciplinary cooperation within the framework of various projects is also encouraged. The Association of German Machine and Plant Engineering Companies (VDMA) honours young climate activists with the “Carbon Busters” award.

In 2022 and 2024, for example, apprentices won this award for reducing the CO 2 footprint of coffee machines and for reusing grinding sludge in Arburg production respectively. In July, a team of apprentices took part in the Tal X Garden Show in Freudenstadt Baiersbronn as part of the CarbonX Week sponsored by Arburg. There, they explained the exhibit to visitors – an injection moulding machine that produced sustainable garden shovels from recycled plastic and biochar. And at the world's leading trade fair, K 2025, in Düsseldorf in October, the arburgGREENworld pavilion will be run by apprentices and students.

Triple-certified apprenticeship

The family-owned company based in Lossburg currently trains a total of 250 young people to become skilled workers. In order to continuously improve the high standard of apprenticeship, Arburg works closely with vocational schools and dual universities and is the first company in Baden-Württemberg to have been triple certified since 2018.

In spring 2025, TÜV Nord certified Arburg for a further three years in accordance with ISO 29993 for quality management in apprenticeship. It also holds the LQW award (learner-oriented quality testing in continuing education) and the seal of approval from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK).

Arburg provides apprenticeship in over 15 different professions. There are over 60 places available for 2026. A wide range of apprenticeship courses and DHBW study programmes are available, from machining mechanic and technical product designer to plastics and rubber technologist, warehouse logistics specialist and IT specialist.

Anyone interested in an apprenticeship or dual study programme at Arburg can find all the information they need about careers and applications on the apprenticeship homepage or directly in the applicant portal at www.arburg.com/info/ausbildung.