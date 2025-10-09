ARBURG has announced that it is withdrawing from the additive manufacturing (AM) business area as of the 31st of December 2025. However, the company has assured existing customers and users that the freeformer will continue to receive service support, and spare parts have been assured.

ARBURG ARBURG withdraws from additive manufacturing

“This business decision was taken after careful evaluation and consideration of the current market situation and the current economic parameters,” said Dr Armin Schmiedeberg, Chairman of the Advisory Board at ARBURG.

The freeformer industrial manufacturing system and the associated ARBURG Plastic Freeforming (APF) production process were well received at K 2013. However, the company found that it was not possible to achieve economic targets in this business area in the long term.

Freeformer users will be able to rely upon the technology following the withdrawal and will be fully supported by ARBURG. Users will continue to benefit from the continued supply of reliable spare parts and services for existing freeformers. However, the company will no longer participate in trade fairs, events, and symposia.

Additionally, the 40 ARBURGadditive (approx.) employees from sales, development, application technology, and assembly can transfer to ARBURG. This ensures that customers can rely on long-standing experts.