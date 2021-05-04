arburgXvision: "by professionals, for professionals – turnkey means: quality from a single source"

"By professionals, for professionals – turnkey means: quality from a single source." That was the title of the fourth arburgXvision broadcast, which hit screens on 29 April 2021. Andreas Reich, a turnkey expert with responsibility for Business Development Sales, joined Bernd Eble, Senior Application Manager Cube Mould Technology, to provide fascinating insights into the world of automation, turnkey applications and cube-mould technology. More than 400 viewers tuned in live to the interactive Arburg TV broadcast online. Two links provided a direct, exclusive look at the assembly process in Lossburg and at the company Hermann Hauff, which has been using an Allrounder Cube to produce challenging two-component injection moulded parts.

The broadcast focused on using customised turnkey systems, intelligent automation concepts and innovative cube technology to fully exploit the potential inherent in injection moulding production.

Interactive polls

The majority of the German viewers (27 percent) came from the automotive industry, while around 40 percent of the international participants were involved in medical technology. 11 percent of the German audience and 20 percent of the international audience were part of the packaging sector. 86 percent of the German poll participants and 71 percent of those internationally said they were already working with automated injection moulding machines. The respondents primarily cited increased productivity and personnel matters as drivers of automation in their own companies. Towards the end of the broadcast, 40 percent of the German audience and 66 percent of the international viewers said that cube technology was a subject of significant interest to their business.

Huge potential in customised turnkey systems

Andreas Reich put forward his belief that "over the long term, every injection moulding project is set to become automated – no matter where in the world it is". Among the reasons he listed for this were the high output quantities that are in demand and the increasing integration of production steps such as stamping inserts and assessing product quality. As a primary contractor, he said, Arburg offers custom-automated turnkey systems from a single source and draws on some 25 years of experience plus a whole host of expert partners. In Germany, every second machine that Arburg supplies already comes with an integrated robotic system.

"Machines that can be configured with modules and accompanying robotic systems with uniform operational systems are an essential part of developing alternative concepts for solutions", stressed the turnkey expert, going on to state that the kind of system expertise Arburg delivers stands out because of its ability to examine the injection mould and the process in detail. The earlier Arburg is able to become involved in and provide input on the design of a product, he said, the more harmoniously the machine, mould and automation are able to work together. He used the example of a car body to highlight a range of manufacturing concepts and explained that, even though an investment involving full automation may cost three times as much, it will still pay for itself after just two years or so.

Insights into Arburg project management

A live link with Lossburg provided an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes, with an assembly test bench being used to illustrate how Arburg brings this kind of turnkey system to life. Andreas Armbruster, head of the Automation & Turnkey Solutions department at Arburg, demonstrated the commissioning of a production cell for a PCB housing and the simple programming process involved in an integrated six-axis robot. He also showcased a networked smart turnkey system that produced drinking cups and performed inline finishing on them live. Thanks to two DM codes and the Arburg Turnkey Control Module (ATCM), each individual cup can be traced and linked to a digital product passport for recycling purposes. "We look forward to every new project that comes our way and are always delighted to help customers breathe life into them", concluded Andreas Armbruster with a smile.

Allrounder Cube for even more productivity

In addition to the machine itself, the mould technology has a significant impact on the efficiency of a production cell and the unit costs. Bernd Eble expressed his firm belief that "cube technology is boosting productivity dramatically, in every industry". As an example, he talked about the mass production of two-component snap closures for washing-up liquid bottles – items that are high-tech but need to cost next to nothing. "Our Cube series features outstanding productivity with a small footprint, making it suitable not only for packaging products, but also for the cycle time-neutral addition of inserts, assembly of single components and automated part removal." Bernd Eble also provided an in-depth explanation of how cube technology works and the potential it holds, highlighting a three-component Allrounder 4600 Cube equipped with a Foboha 24-cavity cube mould and a six-axis robot. This production cell is able to replace four standard systems in a compact unit.