Are your plastics projects priced right?

Are you getting the best unit price and lead time for your mass-moulded PP, PC, ABS and technical polymer components? Would reshoring or switching to a UK-based technical moulder like Broanmain Plastics give you better control over your stock holdings, quality output and overall cash flow?

Bring your components or production specifications to Southern Manufacturing & Electronics - stand C195 - to discuss savings opportunities.

With a new fully-automated 320-ton Haitian machine shortly arriving at the company’s production facility, you can learn how this increases manufacturing flexibility for smaller and larger components weighing over 1kg. The robot addition further streamlines manufacturing processes, enabling operatives to focus on more value-added, quality-driven tasks.

Since tooling is the biggest one-time expense, Broanmain’s in-house engineers can explain how to amortise this investment best to maximise production volumes. This includes how on-site maintenance and repairs can extend the lifecycle of your tooling estate.

You can also discuss assembly, packing and storage logistics and how these services can support your budgets and timelines by further streamlining the manufacturing process and lowering total costs per unit.