Arterex opens 9,000-square-foot ISO Class 8 clean room at Tecate facility

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Arterex celebrates the opening of its new 9,000-square-foot ISO Class 8 clean room, located at its Tecate, Baja California, Mexico facility. The expansion strengthens its advanced manufacturing capabilities, while also reinforcing its commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term growth within the medical device industry.

The clean room is purpose-built to support moulding and extrusion operations, as well as the assembly of medical devices. Additionally, this investment expands Arterex Tecate’s production capacity while also ensuring contamination control and consistent product quality. The company is able to enhance its ability to deliver end-to-end manufacturing solutions, combining engineering expertise, scalable production, and quality control in a controlled environment.

“This expansion represents a significant milestone for Arterex Tecate and reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer success,” said Bill Gerard, President of North America at Arterex. “The addition of this Class 8 clean room allows us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs in the medical device sector, where precision, cleanliness, and reliability are critical.”

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