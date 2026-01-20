Arterex has announced its acquisition of medtech leader, Synecco. The move aligns with the medical device designer, developer, and manufacturer’s goal of expanding its medical device design and manufacturing platform.

× Expand Arterex Arterex acquires Synecco

Synecco specialises in the design, development, and contract manufacturing of medical devices. With knowledge in the structural heart space, as well as injection moulding and assembly capabilities, the company helps healthcare innovators provide reliable, high-performance products. Based in Ireland, Synecco serves the Irish market and mainland Europe, combining enhanced engineering with automated, cost-efficient production to aid its customers within the rapidly changing industry.

“Synecco’s capabilities in design and development, including in structural heart technologies, injection moulding, and assembly expands the breadth of our product offering in Europe,” said Jeff Goble, Arterex CEO. “Synecco is a trusted partner for many leading MedTech companies, and Arterex brings increased resources to support Synnecco’s accelerated growth.”

Tony Doherty, Managing Director of Synecco, added, “We’re excited to embark on this strategic partnership to create new opportunities. Arterex’s global resources and dedication to innovation, quality, and collaboration align perfectly with our vision for the future.”

Synecco emphasises design-led innovation and tailored manufacturing, offering end-to-end product development. This collaborative model allows for close partnerships with clients to create user-centred devices and speed up market launch. With over 20 years of precision moulding experience, Synecco’s manufacturing operations feature extendable cleanroom and non-cleanroom production, supported by an in-house metrology laboratory and tool maintenance workshop, ensuring quality, scalability, and reliability.