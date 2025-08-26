Medical device developer Arterex acquires Xponent Global Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 certified extruded tubing producer for the medical industry. Xponent Global boasts eight extrusion lines across its 55,000 ft2 manufacturing space, including a 5,000 ft2 Class 8 cleanroom. The company supplies precise filaments, over the wire extrusion, multi-lumen, taper tubing, para tubing, and tight tolerance single lumen tubing for various applications, from packaging tubes to demanding products used in neurological and laparoscopic devices.

“Xponent Global has been operating since 1937, bringing over 80 years of expertise to Arterex,” said Bill Gerard, Arterex President, North America. “With this acquisition, we can serve the extrusion needs of our North American customers locally at the highest global industry standards.”

Chris Sullivan, Xponent Global President, added, “We are excited to complement the Arterex group of trusted, high-precision medical device solution providers. As a qualified supplier to some of the best-known medical companies in the world, we share in the vision of developing new technologies that improve the quality of patient outcomes.”

About Xponent Global

Established in 1937 as the New England Tape Company, it was known as a producer of extruded plastic tape coverings for cable used by the U.S. Navy. Later, the company worked with medical device companies to develop radiopaque materials and applications that are now used as radiopaque tracer filaments.

Now, Xponent Global supplies the medical industry with 1” to 3” diameter extruders, downstream packaging, as well as secondary machining capabilities like inline printing, stamping, cutting, slitting, punching, and flaring. With its ISO Class 8 cleanroom, the company can process high-quality products that can be supplied in bulk or further processed into finished assemblies to meet performance requirements and fulfil the packaging needs of medical customers.