AST Plastic Containers welcomes new addition to team and recruits for further roles

AST Plastic Containers, a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic containers based on the Wrexham industrial estate, has expanded its team by appointing a Site Manager to its recently opened recycling site.

New site manager Gavin Shepherd has been involved in the plastics business for 26 years, with previous experience in multiple sector recycling such as fridge, CRT and PET recycling.

Since joining the company, Gavin has been focusing on the delivering of the new recycling initiative as well as ensuring the recycling division flows as efficiently as possible. Additionally, his role involves actively sourcing raw materials and finding buyers for finished products, as well as ensuring compliance to all the regularity authorities.

Gavin heads the team at AST Plastic Containers’ recycling site, which is being used for the company’s new plastic recycling scheme. The site started activity this month, and over the first three years, the company aims to recycle 6,000 tonnes of plastic that it uses for its HDPE containers.

Commenting on his appointment, Gavin said, “Having spent much of my career at family businesses, I immediately warmed to AST, as it has a distinctive family feel about it.

“I’m looking forward to helping Matthias and the team fulfil all their ambitious projects, which are right up my street - and will do a lot to promote the benefits of recycling in the plastics industry.”

In addition to the newly filled role, AST Plastic Containers is also seeking a new Head of Operations at its main headquarters in Wrexham as well as an experienced Sales Director.

Anyone wishing to know more about these job roles should contact the Managing Director, Matthias Hochholzer, at matthias.hochholzer@ast-containers.co.uk.

AST Plastic Containers is a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic containers. With UK headquarters in Wrexham, the company is a market leader in the design and manufacture of plastic containers and caps for use in a range of sectors including the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The company manufacturers from six sites across Europe and distributes more than 100 million units a year to customers in more than 15 countries.