ASYST Technologies enhances its capabilities as a FANUC Authorised System Integrator

ASYST Technologies has unveiled its enhanced capabilities as a FANUC Authorised System Integrator. By integrating FANUC’s robotics with tooling and process expertise, ASYST can maximise production efficiency, ensure quality control, and empower manufacturers.

“Robotics aren't about replacing people—it's about elevating what teams can achieve,” said Ben Spacek, Automation Division Manager. “When robots handle high-volume machine tending or packaging, machine operators can focus their skills on more complex tasks, improving both productivity and job satisfaction.”

Key benefits of ASYST’s FANUC-integrated solutions: