ASYST Technologies enhances its capabilities as a FANUC Authorised System Integrator

by

ASYST Technologies has unveiled its enhanced capabilities as a FANUC Authorised System Integrator. By integrating FANUC’s robotics with tooling and process expertise, ASYST can maximise production efficiency, ensure quality control, and empower manufacturers.

“Robotics aren't about replacing people—it's about elevating what teams can achieve,” said Ben Spacek, Automation Division Manager. “When robots handle high-volume machine tending or packaging, machine operators can focus their skills on more complex tasks, improving both productivity and job satisfaction.”

Key benefits of ASYST’s FANUC-integrated solutions:

  • Cycle Time Reduction: Throughput is increased by up to 30% with automated part handling, inspection, and packaging.
  • Optimised Operation: Production requires minimal supervision and can run uninterrupted.
  • Resource Reorganisation: Skilled workers can leave repetitive tasks behind and focus on oversight, engineering, and innovation.
  • Error-Proof Inspection: Vision systems detect microscopic defects in real-time.
  • High Precision: Robots perform delicate insert loading, overmoulding, and part removal with +/- .02 mm repeatability.
  • Compliance Assurance: Automated traceability and documentation support ISO 9001 requirements.

