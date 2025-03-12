Atlas Copco launches free guide to industrial cooling technologies

Atlas Copco has launched a helpful new guide, Industrial Cooling Technologies: A Guide to Evaporative and Adiabatic Systems, providing insights to plastics industry professionals tasked with selecting the most up-to-date cooling system for their operations.

× Expand Atlas Copco TDV Cooler View TDV Cooler

The guide compares and contrasts two of the most commonly used industrial cooling technologies in the plastics industry: evaporative cooling towers and adiabatic coolers. It also offers practical advice for businesses looking to improve operational efficiency, reduce water consumption, and minimise health risks associated with bacterial contamination.

It addresses the importance of selecting cooling solutions that meet operational and sustainability goals. It provides an in-depth look at how cooling towers and adiabatic coolers work, as well as the pros and cons of each. Key considerations covered include water management, energy consumption, the risk of Legionella contamination, and the environmental impact of each technology.

The guide also emphasises the importance of reducing water use in industrial cooling systems. Evaporative cooling towers, while effective in large-scale applications, often use large amounts of water. Adiabatic cooling systems offer a more water-efficient solution by using water only during periods of high demand, reducing overall consumption without sacrificing cooling effectiveness.

Another key area of focus is energy consumption. Evaporative cooling towers consume relatively little energy, relying on the natural process of evaporation, whereas adiabatic coolers rely on electrical components such as fans, which can lead to higher energy consumption. However, adiabatic coolers can be more efficient in certain environmental conditions due to their reduced water usage during periods of low demand.

When selecting a cooling system, the scale of operation is a key consideration. Evaporative cooling towers tend to be more effective in large-scale applications due to their ability to handle significant cooling loads. Adiabatic coolers, on the other hand, are generally better suited for smaller to medium-scale operations. For applications requiring up to 2MW of cooling power, adiabatic systems are typically the more efficient option, while cooling towers are ideal for larger, industrial-scale operations.

Space availability is another critical factor. Cooling towers, due to their size and complexity, often require substantial physical space, including additional infrastructure like water treatment systems and extensive piping. Adiabatic coolers are more compact and can be easily installed in areas with limited space, such as rooftops or within existing buildings, making them ideal for applications where space is a premium.

The Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) comparison between evaporative cooling towers and adiabatic coolers is multifaceted. While adiabatic systems generally have a lower initial capital cost due to their more straightforward installation, cooling towers may offer a better return on investment in large-scale operations due to their lower ongoing energy consumption. Both systems require ongoing maintenance, with evaporative cooling towers necessitating higher water treatment costs, while adiabatic coolers are more energy-intensive but have lower water-related expenses.

Chris Ferriday, Business Line Manager for Process Cooling Solutions at Atlas Copco, commented: "With process cooling systems, selecting the right technology is essential for ensuring efficiency and safety. This guide provides clear, actionable insights that will help people better understand the various cooling technologies available, enabling them to make choices that align with both their operational needs and sustainability objectives."