Avantium and Logoplaste sign capacity reservation agreement

Avantium N.V. has signed a capacity reservation agreement for its plant-based, recyclable polymer PEF (polyethene furanoate), branded as releaf, with Logoplaste Consultores Técnicos, SA. (“Logoplaste”). The global packaging manufacturer and Avantium are working as strategic partners within the Bottle Collective, a consortium dedicated to developing recyclable fibre-based bottles. This agreement supports the joint development of next-generation packaging solutions, extending into Logoplaste’s core business of high-performance bottles for beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, home care, and personal care applications.

Logoplaste is known for its expertise in injection moulding, blow moulding, and providing high-performance packaging to a variety of industries. The company’s focus on advanced barrier properties and sustainability aligns with Avantium’s releaf, which is designed for circular, high-performance packaging. The duo's work together as strategic partners has already resulted in advancements in recyclable fibre-based packaging. This new agreement should accelerate Logoplaste’s innovation pipeline, with the development of new packaging solutions as the goal.

The capacity reservation agreement will see Logoplaste reserve future volumes of releaf from licensed plants utilising Avantium’s proprietary YXY Technology for releaf production. This reservation supports the company’s innovation pipeline for releaf-enabled packaging while also anticipating an increased demand for releaf material upon the successful completion of product validation.

“This agreement is a testament to our shared commitment to driving innovation in sustainable packaging,” said Paulo Correia, Chief Technology Officer at Logoplaste. “By securing future volumes of Avantium’s releaf, we are able to accelerate the development of advanced packaging solutions with outstanding barrier properties, supporting our customers’ ambitions for circularity and performance across a wide range of applications.”

Bineke Posthumus, Director Business Development at Avantium, added, “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Logoplaste as a strategic partner. The capacity reservation agreement reflects the growing momentum behind releaf as a key material for next-generation, high-performance packaging. Together, we are paving the way for scalable solutions that combine renewable materials with outstanding functionality.”