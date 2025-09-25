Avantium starts up first part of its FDCA Flagship Plant

Avantium N.V. has announced the start-up of its sugar dehydration (SDH) unit as well as its auxiliary systems and utilities at its FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) Flagship Plant in Delfzijl. This achievement is a key milestone in the phased commissioning and start-up of “the world’s first commercial facility dedicated to the production of FDCA.” FDCA is critical in 100% plant-based and recyclable polymer PEF (polyethene furanoate); Avantium’s FDCA is branded as Releaf.

Located in Chemie Park Delfzijl, the Plant is the first of its kind and can produce up to five kilotons of FDCA per year. Construction completed in October 2024, with Avantium expecting commercial sales to begin under its existing offtake agreements in the first quarter of 2026.

“This milestone is a tremendous accomplishment for the team and a major step forward on our path to commercialising FDCA and PEF,” said Bram Hoffer, Chief Operations Officer at Avantium.

Jeroen Vogelzang, Flagship Plant Manager, added, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together, including our unwavering commitment to safety as the start-up process continues. This successful start-up is a major demonstration of the scalability of our YXY technology.”

The FDCA produced at the Plant will be polymerised by tolling partner Selenis, using biobased mono-ethylene glycol (MEG), to create PEF.

About the SDH unit

The SDH unit is the largest part of the plant and converts plant sugars into methoxymethyl furfural (MMF), an important intermediate in the FDCA production process. MMF is now being produced in the SDH unit. The start-up of the SDH follows the FDCA Flagship Plant’s utility and auxiliary systems, including the tank farm and steam systems, which started operation earlier this year.

The Plant’s next steps towards becoming fully operational include the finalisation of commissioning and sequential start-up of the remaining units that handle oxidation and purification. Avantium has identified quality issues in the piping and certain electrical components, which will be repaired or replaced.