Avantium N.V celebrates obtaining certification for ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety Management) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management) to produce intermediate chemicals used in the production of FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) at its FDCA Flagship Plant in Delfzijl. DNV carried out the comprehensive audit, confirming that the company’s environmental, safety, and quality management systems met the necessary standards.

× Expand Avantium Avantium celebrates triple ISO certification

“Receiving these certifications is a testament to the hard work of our people and the values that guide Avantium,” said Nanda Weitering, Quality Manager at Avantium. “Safety and sustainability are at the heart of how we operate every day, and these standards strengthen the foundation on which we are helping to build a fossil‑free chemical industry.”

This achievement demonstrates Avantium’s commitment to operating responsibly, including:

Reducing its environmental impact (ISO 14001).

Ensuring a safe, healthy working environment (ISO 45001).

Delivering a consistent, high‑quality performance across all operations (ISO 9001).

Additionally, this achievement reflects the team’s dedication and supports the company’s ambition to scale sustainable technology to produce FDCA.