Avient launches new range of polyolefins

Producer of sustainable plastics, Avient has announced an expansion to its portfolio of Maxxam BIO bio-based polyolefins. The company says it strengthening its commitment to provide more sustainable solutions.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The new grades utilise natural fillers such as cellulose fibre or recycled coffee grounds, which would otherwise go to waste, providing an alternative to conventionally filled polyolefins.

Matt Mitchell, director of global marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient said: “We are constantly innovating to bring our customers new solutions that can help them reach their sustainability goals. In this case, our material science expertise has enabled us to utilize, and give value to, a material that would otherwise go to waste, contributing to a more circular economy.”

Initially launched at the K Show in October 2022, Maxxam BIO bio-based polyolefins are formulated with both bio-based resin and/or filler from natural sources such as olive seed powder. The portfolio now includes newly added grades with up to 40 percent filler from cellulose fibre or powder made from recycled coffee grounds. They can be based on either prime or bio-based resin. The company believes that incorporating a bio-based resin with a natural filler further enhances sustainability and reduces product carbon footprint compared to fossil feedstock alternatives.

Aside from sustainability benefits, the company claims utilizing bio-based fillers improves lightweighting compared to polymers traditionally filled with talcum, calcium carbonate, or glass fibre. Both cellulose and coffee-filled grades have good gloss and surface finish. Coffee-filled grades offer unique differentiation through visual appearance, and cellulose-filled grades are easy to colour, and the company argues show improved mechanical properties compared to mineral-filled alternatives.

Depending on customer requirements, these formulations can be customized to provide additional characteristics such as scratch, UV, and mold/fungi/bacteria resistance.

Avient say Maxxam BIO bio-based polyolefins with cellulose fibre or coffee powder can be useful for applications such as automotive interiors (decorative parts, trunk side liners, pillars, T-cup holders), consumers products (table and kitchenware, household goods), and packaging caps and closures.