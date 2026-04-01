Axil’s Piotr Sosienko named in CILT(UK) 35 Under 35 2026

Axil is proud to announce that Piotr Sosienko, Business Operations Support & Supply Chain, has been named in the CILT(UK) 35 Under 35 for 2026, recognising emerging leaders shaping the future of logistics, transport, and supply chain.

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Now in its fourth year, and with a record number of submissions, the initiative celebrates individuals driving innovation and operational excellence across the sector.

Since May 2023, Piotr has played a key role in strengthening Axil’s international operations, supporting the efficient movement of materials across the UK and Europe. His work spans site operations, compliance, and coordination with regulatory authorities, ensuring complex waste and resource flows are managed safely, efficiently, and in line with stringent legal requirements.

Under Piotr’s guidance, Axil has enhanced its ability to identify alternative disposal routes for challenging waste streams, particularly those originating outside the UK. This has improved compliance, reduced costs, and strengthened operational performance for customers operating in highly regulated environments. Known for his diligent and proactive approach, Piotr works cross-functionally with sales, finance, customer service, and supply chain teams to streamline processes and unlock efficiencies. He consistently seeks smarter ways to optimise waste and asset movements, navigating the legal and operational complexities inherent in international supply chains. His commitment to efficiency and innovation makes him a true rising star in the logistics and supply chain sector.

Ed Pigg CEO, Axil, said: “This is a hugely well-deserved recognition. Piotr is operating in one of the most complex areas of modern supply chains, where regulation, international logistics, and operational performance all intersect. His work is improving how resources are managed across borders and helping our customers navigate increasing complexity with confidence.”

Piotr Sosienko added: “I’m proud to be recognised as part of this year’s cohort. The challenges we’re solving are complex, but that’s where the opportunity lies, improving how supply chains operate and delivering better outcomes both commercially and environmentally.”