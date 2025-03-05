Axil named the fastest-growing UK waste management and recycling company

Axil has been named the fastest-growing UK waste management and recycling company in the ninth edition of The Financial Times FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025. Made in partnership with Statista, this award ranks Europe’s companies based on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and analyses those with the highest revenue growth between 2020 and 2023.

× Expand Axil The Axil team.

Axil is the only UK company in the FT 1000’s waste management and recycling category. It has been recognised for its fast, sustainable, and organic growth. The waste management company prioritises a hands-on approach to optimising waste management and sustainability for its customers, including measures like putting dedicated waste operatives on-site.

“Being named in the FT 1000 is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our customers place in us,” said Ed Pigg, Managing Director of Axil. “We’re not just managing waste - we’re transforming it into opportunities for efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability. This recognition, along with our recent EcoVadis Gold Standard placing us in the top 5% globally for sustainability, reinforces our commitment to driving real impact for businesses across the UK.”

Axil aims to create practical solutions with the foundations of integrity, teamwork, and environmental stewardship. By promoting waste prevention, Axil empowers its customer to make informed, data-driven decisions, to set new industry standards while reducing their environmental impact.

× Expand Axil Axil's on-site team.

Axil’s achievements

To be included in the FT 1000 rankings this year, companies must have achieved a growth rate of 34.8%. Axil ranked above this mark at 44.3%. Since 2018, the company has experienced: