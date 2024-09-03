Axil named finalist in two categories at Lloyds Excellence Awards

Key Highlights:

Axil has grown from 34 to over 200 employees in six years and was named one of The Sunday Times' ‘Best Places to Work’ in 2024.

× Expand Billy/Adobe Stock

Axil announced that they have been named a finalist in the Scale Up Business of the Year and Employer of the Year categories at the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards. As a large UK business awards programme, this recognition highlights Axil's significant achievements and dedication to excellence in both business growth and employee satisfaction.

Celebrating excellence and innovation

The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards celebrate the finest achievements across all industries, championing sustainability, diversity, equality, and innovation.

As finalists, Axil joins a select group of businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance, resilience, and innovation, particularly in a challenging economic landscape. Named in two categories, this recognition highlights its commitment to scaling operations and creating a robust workplace culture.

MD Ed Pigg said: "We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as finalists for both Scale Up Business of the Year and Employer of the Year. This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team. We strive to create an environment where our employees thrive, and our business grows sustainably. Being acknowledged on such a prestigious platform validates our efforts and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

Key milestones and achievements

Axil's journey to the finals in these prestigious awards shows its progress and achievements over the past year.

Revenue growth: Expanded customer base by 25% and increased client spend by 80% in 18 months.

Team expansion: Grown from 34 to over 200 employees in six years.

Employee satisfaction: Named one of The Sunday Times' ‘Best Places to Work’ in 2024.

Innovation: Advanced waste management and process improvements with clients.

Commenting on the support Axil has received, Pigg added: "We are immensely proud of our team's efforts and deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our customers, partners, and supply chain. Our dedicated and energetic team, combining experience with fresh perspectives, has made this achievement possible. While growth is challenging, we remain committed to supporting those who got us here.”