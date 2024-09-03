AXYZ and WARDJET Expo presents live CNC demonstrations training

Key Highlights:

AXYZ and WARDJET announced their upcoming Expo on 10th October 2024, offering a full day of live demonstrations, hands-on training, and in-depth exploration of the latest CNC Router and Waterjet technologies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour their Router and Waterjet demonstration areas, witnessing the full capabilities of AXYZ and WARDJET systems in action.

Attendees can also network with industry leaders and partners, including Schmalz, Hexagon, Inktec - Jetrix, who will be on-site to discuss their latest innovations.

AXYZ and WARDJET announced their upcoming Expo, taking place on Thursday, 10th October 2024, at the AAG UK Headquarters in Telford. This event offers a full day of live demonstrations, hands-on training, and in-depth exploration of the latest CNC Router and Waterjet technologies.

After attending the expo, visitors are expected to gain a comprehensive understanding of the following:

AAG’s MOVE Software

MOVE is designed to optimise every aspect of CNC machine operation, simplifying tasks such as tool changes, work offset setups, file management and cut speed optimisation. It ensures that operating the machine is both efficient and straightforward.

WARDJet APEX 60 5-Axis Solution

The Apex 60 is a compact, fully integrated 5-axis system that enables precise cuts of up to 60° with Taper Angle Control. It’s ideal for weld preparation, bevelling, and creating complex 5-axis shapes.

Event Highlights

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour their Router and Waterjet demonstration areas, witnessing the full capabilities of AXYZ and WARDJET systems in action. The team will be running a variety of materials and applications on each system, showcasing their exceptional performance and versatility. Training and Expert Insights: Experienced applications and product experts will be on-site to provide training in best practices, answer questions and help visitors understand how these advanced systems can optimise manufacturing processes.

Product spotlights

AXYZ WOODWORKER Router System

The AXYZ WOODWORKER CNC Router is a powerful all-in-one woodworking CNC solution, designed for fast and effortless, high-volume cabinetry and furniture production.

Powerful direct servo drives coupled with helical rack for exceptional performance, high-speed cutting and high-quality finishes for all types of wood.

A range of standard options, such as drill banks, label printers, and vacuum pods, among others.

AXYZ INFINITE Router System

CNC router system with fully customisable systems that are built to order for unique business requirements.

Versatile head and tooling options for all materials and applications.

AXYZ TRIDENT Router System

The Trident is a hybrid machine that is faster, quieter, and more powerful than its predecessors.

Compact triple-head configuration with spindle, tangential knife and oscillating knife as standard.

Customise the Trident with a multitude of options to improve accuracy, flexibility, productivity, and quality.

AXYZ INNOVATOR Router System

Compact in size, the Innovator is powerful enough to cut aluminium, plastics and hardwoods creating higher quality finishes and short lead times.

X-Series WATERJET with APEX 60 5-Axis Head

Complex weld preps with APEX 60 5-Axis.

Increase production with multiple cutting heads.

Minimise noise and spray with water-level control.

A-Series Small Format Waterjet

Quickly produce parts with simple fixturing.

Minimise noise and spray with water-level control.

Quickly transition from fixture cutting to thick materials for prototyping.

Networking and industry partnerships

In addition to the live demonstrations and training, attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders and partners, including Schmalz, Hexagon, Inktec - Jetrix, who will be on-site to discuss their latest innovations.

Schmalz is a provider of vacuum technology for automated and manual processes as well as vacuum clamping in CNC machining Centres.

Hexagon supply Autodesk Fusion 360 – Fully integrated CAD/CAM software that helps produce high-quality CNC machined parts, allowing you to make better use of your CNC machines.

InkTec is a manufacturer of inkjet inks, printers, and printing solutions for a range of industries, including textiles, signage, and graphics.