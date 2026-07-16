The Baerlocher Group undergoes a significant organisational restructuring. On the 1st of July, the operational business of Baerlocher GmbH was transferred into an independent entity, known as Baerlocher Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The entity will be responsible for the business in Europe.

× Expand Baerlocher The Baerlocher Group undergoes organisational restructuring

The main objective is to clearly separate the operational business in Germany and Europe from the central holding functions, with the newly formed company being responsible for the PVC stabilisers and speciality additives business units in the European sales region.

“With this new structure, we are making our organisation clearer, more transparent, and more efficient,” said Arne Schulle, CEO of the Baerlocher Group. “This allows us to establish explicit responsibilities, streamline decision-making processes, and focus even more closely on our customers’ needs.”

Dr Thomas Doege, Managing Director of Baerlocher Germany GmbH & Co. KG, added, “For our customers, continuity is maintained—their usual points of contact and our trusted working relationship remain unchanged. Our well-known values, such as reliability and customer focus, continue to be our absolute priority.”

Doege continues, “Europe remains a challenging market environment. As part of the global Baerlocher network, we offer our European customers supply reliability and high-quality products and services across a range of polymer and non-polymer applications. Sustainability continues to play a vital role—we support our customers with the sustainability expertise we have built up over many years, along with tailored solutions and innovative products.”