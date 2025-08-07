Bakelite acquires Sestec

Bakelite has announced its acquisition of Sestec. By acquiring the sustainable, protein-based adhesives for wood and composite products specialist, Bakelite further cements its position as a sustainability leader in the adhesive industry.

Sestec’s adhesives are 100% bio-based and are designed to improve environmental stewardship. By integrating this technology, Bakelite will expand its portfolio of sustainable adhesive solutions on a global scale.

“This acquisition is a transformative step for Bakelite,” said JP Aucoin, President & CEO of Bakelite. “Sestec’s innovative, bio-based adhesives will not only broaden our product offerings but also reinforce our dedication to providing sustainable solutions. This positions us to continue to stay ahead of the increasing global demand for sustainable adhesives.”

Sestec’s adhesive systems, which include applications for MDF, HDF, particleboard, OSB, straw and fibreboard, and plywood, will form part of Bakelite’s product portfolio. The company’s administration office in Kraków and Laboratory & Production facility in Trzebinia also form part of the acquisition.

“Sestec represents the future of adhesives—bio-based and sustainable,” said Klaus Hofmann, CEO of Sestec. “The acquisition enables Bakelite to scale our technology globally while maintaining our commitment to sustainable innovation.”

Hans Edelmann, Sestec Board Member and Co-Founder, added, “Integrating Sestec’s natural adhesive technologies enhances Bakelite’s ability to continue to meet the increasing demand for sustainable materials solutions.”