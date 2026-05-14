Barnes Molding Solutions has officially become SPECTRIX. The company offers a varied portfolio of injection moulding capabilities from leading brands - Männer, Foboha, Synventive, Priamus, Thermoplay, and Gammaflux. The rebrand reflects the integration of core technologies within one organisation: part design, material science, hot runner and mould technology, sensors & controls and injection moulding. The new SPECTRIX name combines “spectrum” and “plastics,” while also reflecting the company’s core strengths: expertise, experience, and excellence.

× Expand SPECTRIX Barnes Molding Solutions becomes SPECTRIX

“While our name and identity are changing to SPECTRIX, our commitment remains the same: precision, reliability, and sustainable performance,” said Marcello Vendemiati, President of SPECTRIX.

SPECTRIX is looking to strengthen its global market focus, while also expanding its footprint. The opening of its new manufacturing facility in Pune, India, demonstrates these plans, as well as its upcoming production site near Detroit, USA, which is set to open soon.

The company offers OEMs and high-volume manufacturers a fully integrated, end-to-end value chain. For highly complex applications, SPECTRIX provides access to its own manufacturing capacity, allowing customers to leverage advanced technologies (e.g., cube moulds) as production solutions under one roof.