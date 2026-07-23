BASF plc and BASF Pharma (Callanish) Limited have appointed Lisa Kelly as their new Managing Director. She assumed the role on the 15th of July following eight years leading BTC UK & Ireland, BASF’s speciality chemicals distribution business. Since joining BASF in 1989, Kelly has gained technical, commercial, and leadership experience. She had previously served as North Europe Aroma Chemicals Manager in Switzerland before returning to the UK to lead several key business areas.

× Expand BASF BASF announces the appointment of Lisa Kelly as its Managing Director

“I am delighted and honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for our sector,” said Kelly. “Chemistry is at the heart of many of the major challenges facing industry and society today — from achieving net zero and strengthening supply chain resilience, to enhancing competitiveness and enabling the technologies needed for a more sustainable future. I look forward to working with colleagues across BASF, peers from across the industry and policymakers to ensure that the UK remains a strong and valued contributor to the company’s future success.”

Kelly becomes the first woman to serve as Managing Director of BASF plc and BASF Pharma (Callanish). This achievement reflects her leadership credentials as well as BASF's commitment to promoting an inclusive culture.

Kelly has served as Chair of the British Coatings Federation's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She is also a member of the Smart Works Greater Manchester Alumni Group, which supports the charity's mission to help unemployed women develop the skills, confidence, and career readiness needed to secure employment.