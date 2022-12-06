BBG supplies aircraft interior to American aerospace comapny

BBG supplied an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to an aerospace company in the USA.

The cooperation between the two companies goes back to a project managed by the US subsidiary BBG North America. Composite prototype parts were produced for the aircraft manufacturer at the BBG technical center at Oxford, Michigan.

BBG claims One of the main advantages is the high level of efficiency of the electric drive concept, which reduces energy consumption by around 35Wh per production cycle. The company believes Further benefits include high dynamics, which contribute to shorter cycle times. In addition to this, an electric drive is much easier to maintain than the hydraulic variant.

All systems are manufactured at Mindelheim, Germany are shipped worldwide. The current composite press is specifically configured for use in aircraft construction. The mould is manufactured by BBG North America.

The mould mounting plates are 2,200 x 1,500 mm, and molds can be moved and positioned without any effort thanks to integrated pneumatic roller bars. The angle of traverse of the lower carrier plate is 0 to 27 degrees, and that of the upper plate is 0 to 75 degrees. This opens the press wide enough for operators to access the mold comfortably. The Maximum capacity is 3,500 kilograms for the lower plate and 3,000 kilograms for the upper plate.

Intelligent pressure control allows for a press force of 60 US tons - which corresponds to about 535 kN – and an infinitely variable adjustment option from 50 kN onwards.

The composite press is operated via the Easy Control 2.0 user interface developed by BBG itself. The man-machine interface simplifies the programming and operation of the press while increasing productivity and improving process reliability at the same time.