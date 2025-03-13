Beaulieu Fibres to showcase sustainable fibre solutions at IDEA25

Beaulieu Fibres International is set to exhibit its new sustainable fibre solutions for high-performance nonwovens used by various industries at IDEA25. The company will showcase its self-reinforced PP fibres for fully recyclable automotive composites, premium outdoor PP fibres for needle-punched crop covers for agricultural usage, and its latest specialty bicomponent fibre advancements for the hygiene market. Additionally, the company will launch a bicomponent fibre range in North America for thermo-bonded filtration media.

“IDEA25 is at the intersection of nonwoven materials and sustainability, focusing on innovation and research to address environmental challenges and new opportunities,” said Maria Teresa Tomaselli, General Manager of Beaulieu Fibres International. “With our Sustainable Fibres Program, we offer low carbon, recyclable and circular solutions where performance and sustainability go hand in hand, bringing value in co-design and TCO performance.”

If you are attending IDEA25 (29th of April to the 1st of May) in Miami Beach, you will be able to find Beaulieu Fibres International at Booth 521.

Polypropylene bonding fibres for automotive use cases

Event attendees will be able to view the company’s range of polypropylene (PP) bonding fibres for thermoplastic lightweight composites and automotive interior fabrics. The fibres can aid car manufacturers and OEMs to meet stringent performance, sustainability, and cost standards. Designed to enhance mechanical, thermal, and functional properties, the composites also aim to reduce vehicle weight.

High performance air and liquid filtration

Beaulieu Fibres International is launching its full range of MONO and BICO fine-medium count fibres as the company has invested in its R&D efforts to promote staple fibres regarding high efficiency filtration. Adding to its pre-existing portfolio of PP fibres for liquid filtration applications, the company is launching a new biocomponent fibre range in PET/PE, PP/PE for high loft filtration media and fine count mono PP fibres for tribo-electric charged air filter media.

Customisable according to line specifics of the nonwoven producer, the fine count mono fibres boast up to 20% higher filtration efficiencies for nonwovens when combined with acrylic counter fibre compared to standard PP fibres used in this application. Typically, these fibres would be used in air handling units of larger buildings and residential furnaces.

Providing resilient, weather-resistant crop protection

With enhanced mechanical strength and improved resistance to environmental stress factors, the outdoor PP fibres provide greater durability in needle-punched fabrics with long-lasting protection in the field. Advanced UV stabilisation limits degradation that would occur from prolonged sun exposure, extending the life span of crop covers. Additionally, hydrophobic properties help to repel water, reduce moisture-related damage, and maintain breathability.

Ultrabond promotes recycling

Replacing the need for chemical binders, the Ultrabond bonding staple fibres allow for 100% PP needle-punched fabrics to be created. These fibres can meet the same performance requirements as traditional constructions, while also reducing the end-of-life environmental impact.

The fabrics are fully recyclable, reduce waste generation, and create high value PP recycled products as new materials. Additionally, the sustainable fabrics are produced with improved Total Cost of Ownership and a reduced ecological footprint.

Strengthening its position in the hygiene market

Beaulieu Fibre is focusing on providing the next generation of speciality bicomponent solutions. These fibres will prioritise softness, processability, and sustainability in absorbent hygiene products.

Specifically designed for topsheet applications in direct contact with the skin, Hypersoft fibres boast a 25% improvement in softness compared to standard reference fibres. The fibres also maintain optimal processability.

While Meralux is a bicomponent trilobal fibre set to improve nonwoven materials with better opacity, comfort, and absorption. Also, these fibres promote sustainability, save raw materials, and minimise carbon emissions by up to 60%.