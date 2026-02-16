Beaulieu International Group acquires IFG Asota GMBH

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.) acquires all shares of Austria-based fibre company, IFG Asota GMBH. The move will strengthen Beaulieu’s Fibres Division (BFI) and aligns with the company’s ambition to become “the world’s most trusted partner for sustainable nonwoven solutions.”

IFG Asota GMBH has deep expertise in polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), polyethene (PE), and biopolymer fibres like PLA. The company serves a variety of sectors, including flooring, automotive, filtration, and technical. Additionally, the fibre specialist is known for its strong innovation capabilities, supported by a research centre with its unique pilot line that accelerates development project timelines.

“Our ambition is clear,” said Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck, CEO. “We are building a flexible and agile global platform that reinforces our leadership, strengthens our presence in existing markets, and opens the door to new, untapped territories. The acquisition of Asota accelerates this journey.”

As outlined in Beaulieu’s business strategy, the Group continues to actively explore opportunities to strengthen its leading position while expanding its global reach. Combining Beaulieu’s industrial footprint and proven operational success with Asota’s materials expertise and R&D capabilities, B.I.G hopes to reinforce its role as a reliable, high-quality partner.

Additionally, IFG Exelto will enter into a toll manufacturing agreement with Beaulieu Fibres International (BFI). This will see Exelto manufacture fibres on behalf of BFI, ensuring operational flexibility.