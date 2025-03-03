BEC Group becomes an official member of Made in Britain

BEC Group has announced that it has become an official member of Made in Britain. With over 45 years in manufacturing tooling, injection moulding, and filters in the UK, the company hopes the move will help them join “a growing community of British manufacturers.”

× Expand BEC Group BEC Group joins Made in Britain and Sedex.

“Becoming a member of Made in Britain highlights one of the aspects of BEC that we’re most proud of. We’re a British company, and everything we produce comes out of one site in Hampshire,” said Katie Reed, Commercial Director at BEC Group. “Carrying out all tooling and moulding on site allows for easier production, competitive pricing for our customers and streamlined communication. Being able to use the instantly recognisable Made in Britain trademark will make it clear to customers that we’re proud to produce everything on shore in Britain.”

To join Made in Britain, physical product manufacturers must ensure 100% of the labour required to produce goods is completed within Great Britain or Northern Ireland. BEC Group produces its tool, moulding, and filter solutions at its site in Hampshire.

The company’s mould tools are crafted using P20 tool steel from Buckinghamshire. BEC’s steel blocks are designed and machined onsite to make mould tools used to produce plastic parts. After this, the tools are moved to the company’s mould shop, where plastic mouldings or filters are made.

Additionally, BEC Group has become a member of Sedex. The platform allows members to gain insight into their supplier’s critical data regarding sustainability, environmental performance, and working conditions. This helps businesses support and improve all links throughout the supply chain.

About Made in Britain

Launched in 2013, Made in Britain aims to support and promote British manufacturers. Focusing on responsible business, sustainable growth, and promoting both the creation and continuation of skilled jobs, Made in Britain now boasts over 1700 members, spanning over 20 industries.