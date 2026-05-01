BERICAP has announced its acquisition of Embankment Plastics in Ireland. Founded in 1977, Embankment Plastics primarily supplies dairy, food, and technical closures, with the company boasting a strong reputation for product quality, customer service, and reliability.

× Expand BERICAP BERICAP acquires Embankment Plastics

Embankment Plastics provides a solid manufacturing base for BERICAP, as the company looks to continue to grow its business in Ireland. The goal of the acquisition is to combine BERICAP’s product portfolio of plastic and aluminium closure solutions for the beverage, food, liquor and chemical industries, while leveraging local opportunities as well as the continued development of the Irish site into another world-class BERICAP facility.

Looking ahead to the future, BERICAP Ireland will become a subsidiary of BERICAP UK, allowing the company to benefit from appropriate shared resources while also maintaining local control. However, in the short term, it will continue to trade as Embankment Plastics.