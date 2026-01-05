Bericap UK announces change in leadership

Bericap UK are pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Evans as the future successor to Bruce Margetts, the current Managing Director.

Jason will initially focus on familiarising himself with the products, processes and general operational activities before gradually transitioning to take over the Managing Director role during 2026. He brings with him over 20years of sales, operations and general management, most recently within the UK rigid plastics packaging industry, but also within the international Oil & Gas sector previously.

Jason commented, “I was flattered when the Bericap Leadership team approached me to lead their UK activities, especially knowing that I am challenged to continue to build on, and drive even more successes, developments and improvements over and above those seen under Bruce’s leadership. I can see nothing but opportunities and potentials to support and grow with our customers especially with the exceptionally strong and motivated team and technical abilities already in place in Bericap UK.”

Bericap are further pleased to confirm that, after the Managing Director transition, Bruce will remain at Bericap working on other initiatives throughout 2026.